Claflin is designated 'Best Value School'

Claflin University has been selected as a 2020 Best Value School by Best Value College's panel of higher education experts.
According to the organization's website, "schools honored with the Best Value School Award belong to an elite club of high-quality, affordable postsecondary institutions."
Institutions that receive the Best Value School award are not ranked, however Claflin is listed among 100 colleges and universities that meet a criteria Best Value Schools believes "is important to postsecondary students of all ages."
You have free articles remaining.
The criteria for selection are: cost, support from current students; unique features of the institution; student debt; student loan default rate; length of time it takes students to graduate; and the percentage of students that earn degrees or complete certificate programs.
The full list of 100 college and university awardees can be found at www.bestvaluecolleges.org.
Included in the list are colleges and universities with enrollments of 500 to 60,000 students that provide academic programs online-only, classroom-only, or a combination of both; coed and men's and women's only institutions; faith-based colleges and universities; and schools that offer associate degrees to doctorates and certificate programs. Annual cost for full-time degree programs varies with most in the $18,000-$20,000 range. Special skills programs cost far less. Most institutions on the list offer special financial aid including grants and scholarships.
Best Value Colleges was founded by former college and university presidents and CEOs. It has awarded its Best Value School designations since 2012.