Claflin instructor named top PR educator

A Claflin University educator has been recognized for her role in promoting and supporting the importance of media and public relations.
Bianca Crawford Shelton, an instructor in mass communications at Claflin, was named Educator of the Year for 2019 by the South Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. She was recognized for the contribution she has made to the advancement of public relations education through college or university teaching.
The award recognizes an SCPRSA member who may be a full-time, part-time or adjunct educator.
Shelton was recognized for her achievements both in and out of the classroom through excellence in teaching and mentoring students and through research that advances the theory and practice of the public relations profession.
She was also recognized through her classroom innovation and the impact she has had on students and helping to lay the groundwork for career advancement.
Shelton said the recognition was both an honor and a surprise.
"I never saw myself as an educator this early," she said, adding that she always thought a professorship would be a "retirement plan."
"I really, really enjoy teaching at Claflin and PR has always been a part of my life," she said.
Shelton said reading the nomination letters was emotional for her but winning was even more exhilarating.
"I was literally running around the house screaming," she said when she found out. "To win this it was like, oh my God!"
A former student of Shelton's, Jordan Cutler, nominated her for the award, saying her own professional and personal development are credited to Shelton. Cutler currently serves as marketing coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
"Mrs. Shelton is adamant about preparing her students to be successful in the industry by combining theoretical education with practical experiences, which she has done as an instructor since 2013," Cutler said in a letter of nomination. "Specifically her actions, like hosting the Branding with Bianca Conference, providing network experiences to her students through her professional affiliations (SCPRSA, National Association of Black Journalists, International Association of Business Communicators), and even going shopping for her underprivileged students to have professional attire, are all examples of her going beyond her job title and doing what she deems necessary to pour into the future generation."
Cutler said Shelton "inspires students to achieve greater."
In 2019, Shelton presented her research at the Media & Civil Rights History Symposium at the University of South Carolina on "From Black Newspapers to Black Twitter: A comparative analysis of social justice content over 60 years."
Most recently, she served on a panel for the Broadcast Education Association on how generations X, Y and Z are changing media consumption and how educators can adapt.
Cutler also pointed out Shelton's leadership led to the historic chartering of the first Public Relations Student Society of America chapter at Claflin, making it the first historically black college or university in South Carolina to have a PRSSA chapter.
Shelton has taught at Claflin since August 2013.
She says she takes most pride in being an educator for the next generation of public relations practitioners.
"You are constantly wondering are they getting this," Shelton said about teaching, noting the honor shows they are.
Shelton received her bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications; public relations, advertising and applied communication from the University of South Carolina in 2003; her master's degree in organizational leadership from Columbia College in 2012; and masters in journalism from USC in 2019.
In addition to being a professor, Shelton currently owns a full-service public relations, branding and marketing firm called The Crawford Austin Agency.
The award was among 60 presented during a virtual awards event of the SCPRSA April 30. The awards were presented via Twitter (@SCPRSA) and Instagram (@SCPRSA).
South Carolina PRSA is one of more than 100 chapters of the Public Relations Society of America, the world’s largest professional association for public relations practitioners.
SCPRSA was established in 1967 and has approximately 200 members across South Carolina representing public relations agencies, corporations, nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education.
