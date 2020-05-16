Claflin instructor named top PR educator

Shelton said reading the nomination letters was emotional for her but winning was even more exhilarating.

"I was literally running around the house screaming," she said when she found out. "To win this it was like, oh my God!"

A former student of Shelton's, Jordan Cutler, nominated her for the award, saying her own professional and personal development are credited to Shelton. Cutler currently serves as marketing coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

"Mrs. Shelton is adamant about preparing her students to be successful in the industry by combining theoretical education with practical experiences, which she has done as an instructor since 2013," Cutler said in a letter of nomination. "Specifically her actions, like hosting the Branding with Bianca Conference, providing network experiences to her students through her professional affiliations (SCPRSA, National Association of Black Journalists, International Association of Business Communicators), and even going shopping for her underprivileged students to have professional attire, are all examples of her going beyond her job title and doing what she deems necessary to pour into the future generation."

Cutler said Shelton "inspires students to achieve greater."