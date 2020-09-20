Claflin in top 10 for 10th year in ranking of HBCUs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin's student-focused academic programs and a faculty comprised of world-class scholars contributed to U.S. News and World Report ranking the university ninth in its 2021 list of the nation's top historically Black colleges/universities (HBCUs).

Claflin has earned a place among the top 10 HBCUs in the publication's prestigious ranking for 10 consecutive years.

U.S. News and World Report also ranked Claflin ninth overall among the schools in the Best Regional Colleges in the South rankings. These are institutions that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. Regional Colleges rankings are split into four regions: North, South, Midwest and West.

"Claflin's rankings by U.S. News and World Report affirm the University's emergence as one of the nation's premier institutions of higher education," President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. "We are gratified by the national attention the University receives from this coveted ranking. However, our goal is to be consistently recognized as one of the nation's best institutions among all colleges and universities."