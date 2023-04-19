Claflin University scholars earned a place in the 34th Honda Campus All‐Star Challenge National Championship Qualifying Tournament.

HCASC, America's premier academic competition among HBCUs, annually brings together more than 250 HBCU students, coaches, presidents and institutional representatives for a tournament that uniquely combines educational and personal development experiences beyond the classroom.

After advancing in the HCASC National Qualifying Tournament in February, Claflin was one of 32 teams competing on the corporate campus of American Honda in Torrance, Calif., for the HCASC National Championship and a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.

This is the 23rd year Claflin has participated in the Honda Campus All‐Star Challenge. The Claflin team fell short of making the finals.

Otiana Thompson, a senior majoring in Africana Studies from Columbia; Ian Adams, a freshman majoring in computer science from Port Antonio, S.C.; Zharia Casteal, a senior majoring in history from Orangeburg, and Charles Wofford, a sophomore majoring in political science from Nesbit, Miss., represent Claflin. Dr. Andre E. Brooks‐Key will coach the team.

“We are excited to compete on the national stage once again for the first time since 2014, hoping to put Claflin University back on the HCASC map,” said Otiana Thompson, team captain.

“We’re a well-rounded group with impeccable chemistry that mirrors a lively family and we’re thankful for all the support we’ve received from the campus community. We’ve spent hours studying and preparing for this opportunity and we hope we can make our campus proud. But we wouldn’t have made it this far without the tireless work and dedication of our coaches, Dr. Andre Brooks-Key and Dr. Catherine Adams whose guidance and encouragement helped us believe in this dream and help me as a senior lay the foundation for future teams to come after. I wouldn’t trade this team or experience for anything, we’re truly locked in for life.”

Thompson has been the team captain for the past three years.

Honda Campus All‐Star Challenge is a year‐round program celebrating Black excellence and showcasing the academic talents of top HBCU students from across the country. Four‐student teams face off in head‐to‐head competition and must quickly answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, math, the arts, pop culture and sports.

HCASC challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide range of topics while also helping to develop their leadership and collaboration skills. With the opportunity to compete against students from other HBCUs, participants build camaraderie, gain mentorship opportunities with HCASC alumni, and make “friends for life.”

Beyond the competition, Honda provides development seminars aimed at increasing career readiness and student empowerment.

This year, Honda will provide more than $400,000 in institutional grants to the participating HBCUs with many of the schools utilizing the grants to fund student scholarships. More than 145,000 scholars have competed in HCASC since the academic tournament was established in 1989.