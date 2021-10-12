Claflin homecoming to feature presidential inauguration, gala

Claflin will hold in-person events for homecoming Nov. 19-20, with the presidential inauguration and Presidential Scholarship Gala scheduled as part of the festivities.
"Homecoming is a time for celebration and reconnecting with old friends. We look forward to hosting a safe and exciting homecoming this year," according to a university statement announcing a COVID-19 vaccination/testing/mask mandate will be in effect.
"All guests must be vaccinated and provide proof of a negative PCR (nasal) test taken within 72 hours to attend homecoming events. Face coverings are required for all events. More information regarding admissions, tickets and how to upload proof of vaccinations will be provided later,
Some of the events for the weekend include:
- Presidential Scholarship Gala (Friday night)
- CU Wine Down (Friday night)
- Young alumni social (Friday night)
- Tailgate Experience (Saturday)
- Game (Saturday)
- NPHC Step Show (Saturday)
- Alumni Dance Event (Saturday)
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.claflin.edu.
Inauguration
The inauguration of Claflin University’s ninth president, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, will be held on Nov. 19. This event will be broadcast live on Claflin University’s Facebook.
Because of COVID-19, attendance at the historic ceremony will be by invitation only.
Warmack’s inauguration was originally scheduled for March 2020. However, the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gala
Claflin will host its 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., at Camp Landy in Orangeburg. Proceeds from the gala benefit Claflin University’s Presidential Scholars, high-achieving students who receive full tuition, room and board, and a book stipend because of their outstanding academic accomplishments.
Homecoming guidelines
- Everyone will be required to be vaccinated and provide a negative PCR (nasal) test taken within 72 hours of the events you plan to attend.
- Face coverings are required for all events. Continue to check www.claflin.edu for the university's COVID-19 safety protocol.
- This year’s gala will be held at Camp Landy, an outdoor facility in Orangeburg. The attire is semi-formal. Be sure to check the weather forecast prior to the event.
For more information about tickets and sponsorship, visit alumni.claflin.edu/2021-presidential-gala or call 803-535-5665.