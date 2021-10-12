Claflin homecoming to feature presidential inauguration, gala

Claflin will hold in-person events for homecoming Nov. 19-20, with the presidential inauguration and Presidential Scholarship Gala scheduled as part of the festivities.

"Homecoming is a time for celebration and reconnecting with old friends. We look forward to hosting a safe and exciting homecoming this year," according to a university statement announcing a COVID-19 vaccination/testing/mask mandate will be in effect.

"All guests must be vaccinated and provide proof of a negative PCR (nasal) test taken within 72 hours to attend homecoming events. Face coverings are required for all events. More information regarding admissions, tickets and how to upload proof of vaccinations will be provided later,

Some of the events for the weekend include:

Presidential Scholarship Gala (Friday night)

CU Wine Down (Friday night)

Young alumni social (Friday night)

Tailgate Experience (Saturday)

Game (Saturday)

NPHC Step Show (Saturday)

Alumni Dance Event (Saturday)

A complete schedule of events can be found at www.claflin.edu.

Inauguration