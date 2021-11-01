Claflin homecoming to feature inauguration, gala, concert

Claflin will hold in-person events for homecoming Nov. 19-20, with the presidential inauguration and Presidential Scholarship Gala scheduled as part of the festivities.

All guests must be vaccinated and provide proof of a negative PCR (nasal) test taken within 72 hours to attend homecoming events. Face coverings are required for all events.

Some of the events for the weekend include:

Presidential Scholarship Gala (Friday night)

CU Wine Down (Friday night)

Young alumni social (Friday night)

Tailgate Experience (Saturday)

Game (Saturday)

NPHC Step Show (Saturday)

Alumni Dance Event (Saturday)

Inauguration

The inauguration of Claflin University’s ninth president, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The event will be broadcast live on Claflin University’s Facebook.

Because of COVID-19, attendance at the historic ceremony will be by invitation only.

Warmack’s inauguration was originally scheduled for March 2020. However, the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gala