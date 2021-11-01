Claflin homecoming to feature inauguration, gala, concert

Claflin will hold in-person events for homecoming Nov. 19-20, with the presidential inauguration and Presidential Scholarship Gala scheduled as part of the festivities.
All guests must be vaccinated and provide proof of a negative PCR (nasal) test taken within 72 hours to attend homecoming events. Face coverings are required for all events.
Some of the events for the weekend include:
- Presidential Scholarship Gala (Friday night)
- CU Wine Down (Friday night)
- Young alumni social (Friday night)
- Tailgate Experience (Saturday)
- Game (Saturday)
- NPHC Step Show (Saturday)
- Alumni Dance Event (Saturday)
Inauguration
The inauguration of Claflin University’s ninth president, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The event will be broadcast live on Claflin University’s Facebook.
Because of COVID-19, attendance at the historic ceremony will be by invitation only.
Warmack’s inauguration was originally scheduled for March 2020. However, the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gala
Claflin will host its 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., at Camp Landy in Orangeburg. Proceeds from the gala benefit Claflin University’s Presidential Scholars, high-achieving students who receive full tuition, room and board, and a book stipend because of their outstanding academic accomplishments.
Homecoming guidelines
Everyone will be required to be vaccinated and provide a negative PCR (nasal) test taken within 72 hours of the events you plan to attend.
Face coverings are required for all events. Continue to check www.claflin.edu for the university's COVID-19 safety protocol.
This year’s gala will be held at Camp Landy, an outdoor facility in Orangeburg. The attire is semi-formal. Be sure to check the weather forecast prior to the event.
For more information, visit alumni.claflin.edu/2021-presidential-gala or call 803-535-5665.
Homecoming schedule
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Homecoming Kickoff: 90s Party (Claflin students only), 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Tullis Arena
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Crocs & Christ Worship Experience, 11 a.m. Front steps of the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. Join us for an outdoor worship experience featuring the Claflin University D.R.E.A.M. Gospel Choir. Please be sure to wear your Crocs (or slides).
Miss Homecoming Crowning Ceremony, 3 p.m., W.V. Middleton Fine Arts Center
Late Night Pajama Meltdown, 10 p.m.-12 a.m., Panther Plaza Menu: Chicken and Waffles
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Mid-Day Dorm Stroll Off and Meltdown, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Panther Plaza (Stroll Off begins at noon)
Dorm Step Show (Claflin students only), 7 p.m., Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Tullis Arena
(The Bonfire and funeral for the Voorhees College Tiger will begin immediately following the Step Show in the Gravel Parking Lot.)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Claflin University International Alumni Association (CUIAA) Virtual Executive Meeting, 7-8 p.m., Please email zelee@claflin.edu to register for the Zoom Meeting.
Aux Cord Wars (Claflin students only), 8-10 p.m., Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Tullis Arena
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Meltdown, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Panther Plaza
Drip or Drown Fashion Show, Noon-1 p.m., Panther Plaza
Sneaker Gala, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Auxiliary Gym. Price: $15 for undergraduate Claflin students with valid ID; $20 for general admission.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Homecoming Concert, 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.), Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. Price: $30 (early bird) for undergraduate CU students with valid ID: $45 for general admission. Early bird prices valid until November 10 at 11:59 p.m.)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Presidential Inauguration of Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, 9th President of Claflin University (By invitation only), 10 a.m. Watch live on Facebook (ClaflinUniversity1869)
50 Shades of Melanin Day Party (Claflin Students and Young Alumni Only), 1-4 p.m., SRC Quad
Presidential Scholarship Gala, 7-10 p.m., Camp Landy (1903 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115) Price: $250/person. $50/Claflin students. Click here to purchase tickets.
CU "Wine" Down, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Garden Room, 1190 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Price: $25. (Ticket also allows entry to the Alumni Social) Join your friends for an unforgettable evening of networking and conversation while enjoying great food, music and cocktails.
Alumni Social featuring DJ Envy, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Cinema, 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Price: $25. (Ticket also allows entry to the "Wine" Down). Join your friends for an unforgettable evening of networking and conversation while enjoying great food, music and cocktails.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Leadership Giving Brunch (By invitation only), 11 a.m., Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1645 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Panther Den and Tailgate Experience, 11 a.m.-Until, Parking lot of the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex. Enjoy the company of your classmates during Claflin’ s ultimate tailgating experience – Burgess Brothers Famous BBQ, good music and lots of fun.
Homecoming Basketball Doubleheader: Lady Panthers vs Voorhees College 1:30 p.m. and Panthers vs Voorhees College, 3:30 p.m. Price: $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seats. Click here to purchase tickets.
NPHC Greek Step Show, 8 p.m., Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Tullis Arena. Price: $20 for general admission.
Orange and Maroon Party 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Sulit Luxe Affairs, 1005 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Come dressed to impress for a night of fun, tasty cuisine and cocktails. Price: $25. Click here to purchase tickets.
Rock the Block, 10 p.m.-Until, Goff Avenue