Claflin homecoming concert site moved to Tullis Arena

The location for the Wednesday night Claflin Homecoming Concert featuring Big Latto has been changed to the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on the campus.

Tickets will remain on sale through the day of the concert. Tickets are $30 for Claflin students and $45 for general admission.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Raised in Atlanta, 22-year-old rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was 10 years old. The Rap GameSeason One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto,which included her breakout-hit song “Bitch From Da Souf.” The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina.

Claflin's homecoming continues through the weekend.

Inauguration

The inauguration of Claflin University’s ninth president, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The event will be broadcast live on Claflin University’s Facebook.

Because of COVID-19, attendance at the historic ceremony is by invitation only.

Warmack’s inauguration was originally scheduled for March 2020. However, the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gala

Claflin will host its 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Tullis Arena. Proceeds from the gala benefit Claflin University’s Presidential Scholars, high-achieving students who receive full tuition, room and board, and a book stipend because of their outstanding academic accomplishments.

R&B legend SWV is the featured performers. Sisters With Voices, from New York City, is made up of Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons. They were one of the most successful R&B groups of the 1990s with a series of hits including "Weak," "Right Here (Human Nature Remix)," "I'm So into You," and "You're the One." The group disbanded in 1998 to pursue solo projects and reunited in 2005.

The event will honor a former Claflin University distinguished administrator, Alice Carson Tisdale. Former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale, who will be recognized posthumously, was the director of Claflin’s honors college, which bears her name. She was also the wife of the eighth president of Claflin University, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale.

Homecoming schedule

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Presidential Inauguration of Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, 9th President of Claflin University (By invitation only), 10 a.m. Watch live on Facebook (ClaflinUniversity1869)

50 Shades of Melanin Day Party (Claflin Students and Young Alumni Only), 1-4 p.m., SRC Quad

Presidential Scholarship Gala, 7-10 p.m., Camp Landy (1903 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115) Price: $250/person. $50/Claflin students. Click here to purchase tickets.

CU "Wine" Down, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Garden Room, 1190 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Price: $25. (Ticket also allows entry to the Alumni Social) Join your friends for an unforgettable evening of networking and conversation while enjoying great food, music and cocktails.

Alumni Social featuring DJ Envy, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Cinema, 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Price: $25. (Ticket also allows entry to the "Wine" Down). Join your friends for an unforgettable evening of networking and conversation while enjoying great food, music and cocktails.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Leadership Giving Brunch (By invitation only), 11 a.m., Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1645 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Panther Den and Tailgate Experience, 11 a.m.-Until, Parking lot of the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex. Enjoy the company of your classmates during Claflin’ s ultimate tailgating experience – Burgess Brothers Famous BBQ, good music and lots of fun.

Homecoming Basketball Doubleheader: Lady Panthers vs Voorhees College 1:30 p.m. and Panthers vs Voorhees College, 3:30 p.m. Price: $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seats. Click here to purchase tickets.

NPHC Greek Step Show, 8 p.m., Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex, Tullis Arena. Price: $20 for general admission.

Orange and Maroon Party 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Sulit Luxe Affairs, 1005 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Come dressed to impress for a night of fun, tasty cuisine and cocktails. Price: $25. Click here to purchase tickets.

Rock the Block, 10 p.m.-Until, Goff Avenue

