Claflin Hats & Gloves scholarship tea March 17

Claflin University is hosting the 14th annual First Lady's Hats & Gloves Scholarship Tea on March 17 at 6 p.m. in the Tullis Arena at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

This special event is held each year during Women's History Month, and all proceeds benefit the First Lady's Hats and Gloves Tea Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship fund is designated for academically gifted and exceptionally talented students matriculating at Claflin.

Themed "Valiant Women of the Vote," this year's event will honor former Sen. Maggie W. Glover and former Rep. Lucille S. Whipper.

Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded at the event to three Claflin students based on need and academic success. For more information and to apply for the 2020 scholarship, contact Dr. Peggy S Ratliff (pratliff@claflin.edu) or Mrs. Sadie D. Jarvis (sjarvis@claflin.edu). The scholarship application and essay deadline is Thursday, Feb. 27.

