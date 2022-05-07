Claflin grads can ‘change this world'

Steve Benjamin, the former Mayor of Columbia, urged Claflin University’s graduates to go big with their dreams and aspirations.

“My young brothers and sisters, if you take nothing else from me here today, I want you to know that within each and every one of you is the power to change this world,” Benjamin said.

“You have the individual power that God has given to you that can not only change your life but also change the lives of those who are around you,” he said.

Benjamin spoke to Claflin’s graduates during Saturday’s commencement ceremony. He was mayor of Columbia from 2010 to December 2021.

Benjamin urged the students to, “use the talents God’s given you and the education you secured here at Claflin to live an extraordinary life.”

He then spoke of the challenges students overcame to graduate, such as the coronavirus pandemic, economic disruption and social unrest.

All occurred during their academic careers, “and you are thriving,” he said.

“You have to continue to dream big dreams,” Benjamin said.

“I know your parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles told you, ‘Leave this world better than you found it.’ We have been handed a great nation paid for by the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors who died building the still relatively young republic we call democracy, America,” Benjamin said.

“Graduation is not the ending, it is the beginning. Your audacity changes this world. Dare to dream big dreams and, if you do, the possibilities are unlimited,” Benjamin said.

Degrees were award to 291 students during the convocation.

One of those students was business and accounting major Nnenna Odeghe.

“It feels awesome, to go through four years and stay committed,” Odeghe said.

“We had the pandemic, we had so many things going on, so to be able to actually get this degree is an amazing feeling. Especially for me and my family,” Odeghe said.

Odeghe said, “I had to work multiple part-time jobs to get to this place, but I’m happy it finally happened.”

Claflin graduate Brandon Sanders earned his bachelor's degree in biology and now has a master’s in biotechnology.

“It feels surreal, this is a school I’ve come to love. I’ve made so many memories here and it’s so nice to see all of my friends celebrating their achievements. It’s a culmination of ‘CU Pride,’” Sanders said.

Sanders said that it’s OK to have dreams and goals.

“It’s OK that it doesn’t happen how you want it to. It will happen as it needs to,” Sanders said.

