A Claflin University graduate is opening a new law firm in Orangeburg.

The Hudson Law Firm LLC Orangeburg is celebrating its grand opening and ribbon-cutting from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. There will be refreshments.

The law firm is located at 2851 Pelham Court in Orangeburg and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It has always been a dream of mine to serve the community,” attorney Adonikam Jabarre Hudson said.

“Orangeburg was very fundamental in my development,” Hudson said.

The firm will specialize in family law, such as child custody, divorce and child support cases; criminal law and personal injury.

“I am there to be of service,” Hudson said.

The Orangeburg office will employ one full-time employee and two part-time employees.

In addition to Orangeburg, the 28-year-old Hudson is also opening up an office in Timmonsville in June.

He also serves as a magistrate judge in Timmonsville.

Hudson, who lives in Timmonsville, graduated from Lamar High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Claflin University in 2017. He earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2021.

In addition to the practice of law, Hudson is a former math teacher at Florence County School District Three and currently is a youth minister at Steppingstone Holiness Church in Orangeburg and Timmonsville.

Hudson is married to Rosalyn Alisha Graham Hudson.

For more information about the law firm, visit Hudson Law Firm LLC on Facebook.