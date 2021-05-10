Claflin grad dies in Md. shootings that claim 4 lives

A 24-year-old Napali national who graduated in April from Claflin University was killed in a shooting incident that claimed four lives in Woodlawn, Md., over the weekend, according to reports by The Baltimore Sun and television outlets.

Sagar Ghimire, a scholarship student, was shot and killed outside his home in Woodlawn by a neighbor with apparent mental health problems.

Police said the shooter, 56-year-old Everton Brown, also killed two other residents of the Parkview Crossing town house complex before police shot him to death. Brown’s home and others nearby also were damaged by an explosion Saturday morning.

Uncle Kaptan Ghimire said his 24-year-old nephew was hoping to attend graduate school and had moved to the Woodlawn complex about a week ago to plan his future.

