Claflin gets $2.7M donation from BlueCross BlueShield of S.C.

Claflin University has received more than $2.7 million from BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina for immediate financial needs to ensure sustainability and help students start or continue their education.

The gift was part of the company's financial commitment to five private four-year historically Black colleges/universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina based on enrollment levels for specific priorities. Guidelines for funding also focused on immediate gaps such as technology support.

"BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina's generous gift reaffirms the remarkable contributions by Claflin and other HBCUs on the landscape of higher education in South Carolina," Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said. "Their gift is consistent with one of the company's guiding principles: giving back to the communities where their employees work and live. We appreciate the support of BlueCross as we continue to provide high-quality academic programs for our students despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."