Claflin Gala rescheduled for fall 2021

Due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Claflin University Presidential Scholarship Gala has been rescheduled for fall 2021 during Homecoming Weekend.

Initially, the Presidential Scholarship Gala was to be held virtually on Feb. 19, 2021. However, the Presidential Scholarship Gala Planning Committee agreed that it is best to reschedule this event due to the attention and resources dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of the campus community as we begin the 2021 Spring Semester. This includes COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty, and staff and following state and federal COVID-19 guidelines related to sanitizing buildings and facilities.

The gala is one of the region’s premier cultural, entertainment and social events. Proceeds from this fundraiser support scholarships for Presidential Scholars, high-achieving high school graduates who receive tuition, campus housing and other support because of their outstanding academic accomplishments and leadership skills. They are also members of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College.

Rescheduling the gala will allow the university to appropriately highlight and provide the recognition the Presidential Scholars, donors and other supporters truly deserve. It may also allow for an in-person event based on the status of the pandemic and recommendations by public health officials.

“Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated, and we are hopeful that you and other Claflin supporters will stay safe. We have complete confidence that together -- we will celebrate a bigger and better Presidential Scholarship Gala in the fall,” the university said in a statement.

