Claflin: Federal funds an investment; $17.4M to fund new science, tech center

Claflin University is celebrating the inclusion of $17.4 million in the federal budget to support the construction of a new science and technology center at the university.

The funds, announced by Congressman Jim Clyburn last month, will help Claflin establish a new, state-of-the-art research facility that will increase its capacity to conduct research in emerging bioscience areas, environmental science and cybersecurity.

“We cannot thank Congressman James Clyburn enough for recognizing how important a new science and technology center will be to Claflin, the state of South Carolina, and our aspirations for increasing research opportunities for our faculty, staff and students,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said in a release.

“This grant is an investment that will provide Claflin with the resources and the potential to lead research in critical areas that impact our nation and the world,” he said.

Warmack believes the training Claflin students receive in bioscience, environmental science and cybersecurity will provide long-term economic benefits, solid foundations for research in top-tier graduate study programs and successful careers with major technology companies.

“The academic programs for advanced scientific and technology programs are currently in place,” Warmack said. “These funds will be used to build a new science and technology facility equipped with laboratories to advance research for faculty, staff and students. Our vision is to promote highly innovative academic research that will foster industry collaboration and support.”

The new science and technology center will expand the university’s in-house research infrastructure to allow more students to participate in cutting-edge research, the university said.

Claflin hopes to create a pipeline for globally competitive science, technology, engineering and mathematics majors to research opportunities with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a division within the Department of Commerce that is also one of the nation's oldest physical science laboratories. The new center will expand the capabilities of faculty to work with students as researchers and scholars.

“This grant will provide us with a facility that can accommodate our more advanced equipment and instruments that are incompatible with the operating systems in the James S. Thomas Science Center,” said Dr. Verlie Tisdale, dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and interim vice provost for academic programs.

“We will have a state-of-the-art teaching, learning and research center that will allow us to utilize newer biotechnology, computer science and robotics technologies. The new center will bolster our STEM agenda and make us more competitive for new and existing grants for research projects. It will also contribute to our mission of producing the next generation of dynamic innovators and highly skilled researchers.”

Claflin's accredited STEM programs include the university's Department of Chemistry, recognized by the American Chemistry Society as offering ACS-approved degree programs.

Claflin's undergraduate program in computer science is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology. The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Also, Claflin received reaffirmation of accreditation from The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in December 2022.

U.S. News and World Report's 2022-23 ranking placed Claflin ninth among the best historically Black colleges/universities. The university has earned a spot in the U.S. News Top 10 Best HBCUs ranking for 12 consecutive years.