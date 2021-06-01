Claflin expands AU offerings; master’s in biotech expanding to Africa University

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We see biotechnology as a program that will strengthen our relationship with Claflin,” Mageto said. “We also see this as an opportunity to develop an international program that will attract students from beyond our borders and impact how governments will begin to think about biotechnology and climate change.”

Africa University, located in Zimbabwe, is the first and only fully accredited institution of higher learning established on the African continent by the General Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Both Claflin and Africa University are affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Although COVID-19 has interrupted the partnership's faculty/student exchange initiative, Africa University and Claflin administrators continued their strategic planning through virtual communications platforms.

Africa University’s online enrollment increased as it transitioned its academic programs to 100 percent online during the pandemic.

According to Mageto, enrollment grew from 2,400 to 3,000 students.

“We see ourselves as a learning, teaching and research center that benefits tremendously from this partnership,” Mageto said. “Everyone is very excited about the M.S. in biotechnology program. The enrollment numbers will be shocking because the program is both historic and unique.”

