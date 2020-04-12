Claflin establishes emergency fund to help students amid coronavirus

Johnson said the university has used the fund to purchase and ship over 50 laptops, and over 35 personal hot spots.

“That’s why this fund is essential. I’m excited about how the community came together. From the board of trustees to alumni, to faculty, staff, and students have given to this fund. And so, it’s needed. We want folks to continue to give to it because the student requests are still coming in,” Warmack said.

Warmack said there is no monetary goal attached to the fund.

“I don’t think we really have a goal because we don’t know what the needs are. We are just assessing the needs. We can’t meet every request because this is not an endless fund. Our goal is to provide some sort of emergency assistance support for students,” Warmack said.

Alumni support of the fund has been strong, according to Warmack. He praised the efforts of the “Claflin Family” for their efforts.

“What makes Claflin special is this notion of being a family. And I judge a family when things are tough and a crisis hits, what happens. This family has continued to show why we’re here, and that’s to make sure our students have the best experience,” Warmack said.

“We just want our students to know they’re our pride and joy, and we want to continue to do everything we can to make this uncertain time more normalized as possibly can.”

