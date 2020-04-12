Claflin establishes emergency fund to help students amid coronavirus

Claflin University is support its students with an emergency fund during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid local, state and national orders in response to the virus, the university suspended all activities on campus. Students received the news during spring break in March and have since continued all academic activity online.
“As you know, COVID-19 has changed and created a new normal. When this first hit, you know you first think safety and security was our main objective for our students, and you know they were on spring break. We extended the spring break so we could get a better understanding,” Clalifn Univeristy President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.
“So, after that, we decided to move all courses online, we found our students were having some difficulties as it related to some bare necessities to be able to continue to have an outstanding Claflin experience. And so, in conjunction with the emergency management team, the student government association, we came together and said let’s do something to try and support our students during this challenging time,” Warmack said.
The temporary online structure, along with the sudden closure of the school, created many problems for students, Warmack said.
To assist students, the university established the Claflin University Emergency Student Relief Fund.
Students apply online, and their request is then reviewed by university officials.
“We have appointed a committee. The committee oversees the requests that come in from students, and when the committee comes together they are able to review and assess the recommendations,” Warmack said.
“I take my hat off to the review committee that is working diligently to evaluate and assess every request that comes in. We’re trying to do it in the most objective fashion,” Warmack said.
There have been more than 140 applicants since the fund was established, according to Assistant Vice President of Communications and Marketing George Johnson.
Warmack said the requests have been “broad and wide.”
“Some students don’t have food, so we’re trying to provide some sort of food assistance for some students. Some students have a computer but don’t have internet or bandwidth.
“We found early in the process as we went 100% online, that we have some students that live in communities that didn’t have any bandwidth. We have some students that live in communities that didn’t have any internet,” Warmack said.
Warmack said “a significant amount" of laptops are needed by students. "To save on shipping for the students, we’re purchasing them and we’re sending them directly to those students.”
Johnson said the university has used the fund to purchase and ship over 50 laptops, and over 35 personal hot spots.
“That’s why this fund is essential. I’m excited about how the community came together. From the board of trustees to alumni, to faculty, staff, and students have given to this fund. And so, it’s needed. We want folks to continue to give to it because the student requests are still coming in,” Warmack said.
Warmack said there is no monetary goal attached to the fund.
“I don’t think we really have a goal because we don’t know what the needs are. We are just assessing the needs. We can’t meet every request because this is not an endless fund. Our goal is to provide some sort of emergency assistance support for students,” Warmack said.
Alumni support of the fund has been strong, according to Warmack. He praised the efforts of the “Claflin Family” for their efforts.
“What makes Claflin special is this notion of being a family. And I judge a family when things are tough and a crisis hits, what happens. This family has continued to show why we’re here, and that’s to make sure our students have the best experience,” Warmack said.
“We just want our students to know they’re our pride and joy, and we want to continue to do everything we can to make this uncertain time more normalized as possibly can.”
