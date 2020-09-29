Claflin ensemble to be featured at virtual festival

The Claflin University Theatre Ensemble will be featured at the 2020 Virtual Black Theatre Festival at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1. The festival will showcase "I DIDN'T KNOW" written by Claflin alumni Kayla Richardson, '18, and Perriece Ledbetter, '19, under the direction of Annette Dees Grevious, associate professor of speech and drama.

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, normally held at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center in Decatur, Ga., features 40 theatrical performances over four days mostly produced by a cadre of professional theatre companies. Because of the pandemic, the event will be held virtually.

In 2019, the Claflin University Theatre Ensemble debuted a full performance of its original production titled "I DIDN'T KNOW" at the festival, while participating in a monologue competition, workshops, and master class held by actress T'Keyah Crystal.

Commissioned to be written by the Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five in 2018, "I DIDN'T KNOW" explores issues of teenage pregnancy prevention, sexual identity, diversity, and inclusion. The play was first performed on the campus of Claflin University in March 2019, and made its ABTF debut as a staged reading in October 2019.

