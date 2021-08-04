Claflin clearing student account balances

Claflin University is eliminating $4.7 million in student debt.

President Dwaun J. Warmack said in a letter to Claflin students and others, “I’m thrilled to announce that Claflin University has eliminated all student balances from Spring 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021. … Your account balance has been paid in FULL!"

More than 700 students are affected.

Warmack stressed that the action does not apply to federal or private student loans, only to account balances at Claflin.

The funds to clear the account balances are coming from two sources: $3.7 million from the federal Cares Act and $1 million from institutional funds.

Warmack stated in his letter: “Over the last year and four months, the University has adjusted and adapted to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has forced us to examine our daily operations and make the necessary changes. We understand that many in our country are facing mental, financial, and personal challenges. Even closer to home, I’ve listened to the shared stories of our current students as they navigate through the pandemic.”