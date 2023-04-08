Claflin celebrated three female artists as a part of a Women’s History Month celebration.

On March 28, Claflin University presented Exploring Female Contributions to Music and their Influence on South Carolina Humanities and Culture. The public lecture-recital presentation was held in the WVM Arts Center Auditorium on Claflin University’s campus.

“The goal of this program is to generate interdisciplinary collaborations to explore the humanities aspect of female musicians from South Carolina,” Dr. Eunjung Choi, project director, said.

The program also aimed to recreate the shared experience of history, art and music in exploring the achievements of three South Carolinian female musicians: Angie Stone, Linda Martel and Lily Teresa.

Dr. Kathyrn Silva, chair of the Department of Humanities, spoke on the significance of each woman starting with Lily Theresa Strickland. Silva said during a time when women didn’t have autonomy, "she was able to make a career for herself.”

Strickland composed over 395 works played across the country. “We find her to be a pioneer,” Silva said.

Linda Martel is known for becoming the first African American woman to find commercial success in country music in the United States.

“She is a trailblazer, and she is important to music history,” Silva said, noting that she too was a woman who stepped out of the traditional view of women as mothers and brides.

Angie Stone is considered by some to be one of the most famous and well-known singers from South Carolina. Though her career began in the Baptist church, she went on to appear in over 10 films and six TV shows, and have nine solo albums.

Because of the great migration and thereafter, “the influence of South Carolina should definitely be felt in multiple parts of the North and the country,” Silva said.