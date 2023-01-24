Claflin celebrates reaccreditation

Claflin University was enveloped in a festive atmosphere Wednesday as leaders, faculty, staff and students celebrated the university's reaffirmation of accreditation.

“This reaffirmation of accreditation is the successful culmination of a process that began in January 2020,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.

“This reaffirms that Claflin is fulfilling its mission of providing students access to an exceptional academic, cultural and spiritual experience that will prepare them to become globally-engaged visionary leaders.”

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges reaffirmed the university’s accreditation at the association's annual meeting on Dec. 6 in Atlanta.

The 10-year reaccreditation came with no recommendations from the SACSCOC. The university's next SACSCOC review will be in 2032.

“Our reaccreditation results from the collective contributions of our world-class faculty, highly skilled administrators, talented scholars, leal and loyal alumni, and other supporters of this historic university,” Warmack said. “It also reflects the elevation and transformation we are experiencing at Claflin.”

Warmack said, "I applaud the Reaffirmation Steering Committee and the Quality Enhancement Plan Committee for their diligence and commitment to organizing and submitting the necessary documentation during this process.

“They also did an extraordinary job of preparing the campus community for a visit by members of SACSCOC's On-Site Review Committee.”

Dr. Zia Hasan, vice president for institutional effectiveness, was chair of the Reaffirmation Steering Committee. Dr. Bridgette Dewees, assistant vice president for institutional effectiveness, was the chair of the QEP Committee.

“This is really about team Claflin,” Hasan said. “We are here because of them.”

In addition to Hasan and Dewees, other employees who were on various committees and teams that helped during the SACSCOC visitation and review process were also recognized with a certificate of appreciation.

The celebration was held at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex Auxiliary gymnasium, and included decorations, music and food.

The university presented its prestigious Presidential Honor of Distinction award to SACSCOC Chief of Staff Dr. Larry Earvin, who has served as the university's SACSCOC liaison for the past seven years. Earvin will be retiring in June of this year and will be completing 50 years in higher education.

“Dr. Larry Earvin, we are excited to present you with the presidential honor of distinction for your dedication and commitment not just to Claflin University and all the other schools you serve, but your commitment to higher education and your belief and support for HBCUs,” Warmack said.

Warmack said award is the highest honor of distinction a person can receive at the university.

Earvin received a standing ovation.

Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5

“We thank you for all the hard work that you do and that you will continue to do,” Earvin said. “You must continue to be vigilant. You can never take your foot off the gas. Keep that in mind as you go forward and you will continue. You will have the kind of blessings that you have enjoyed over the years.”

“Claflin is a very special place and we have to work very hard to ensure that it continues to be a special place in a troubling time,” Earvin said. “There are a lot of obstacles that we face but you have great leadership and support here.”

SACSCOC reviews colleges and universities in several Southeastern states and elsewhere that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.

To gain or maintain accreditation with the SACSCOC, an institution must comply with the standards of the Principles of Accreditation: Foundations for Quality Enhancement and the policies and procedures of the commission.

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Claflin in its list of the Top 10 HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges/Universities) for 12 consecutive years.

The publication ranked Claflin first in annual alumni giving percentage for all HBCUs.

Claflin was also ranked 20th among the top performers on social mobility among national liberal arts colleges/universities.