Claflin cancels remainder of spring sports season

The Claflin University Athletics Department on Friday announced the cancellation of all athletics activities for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

The decision follows the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Peach Belt Conference decisions to cancel all winter and spring championships and spring competitiondue to developing concerns associated with COVID-19.

Claflin University administrators and members of its Emergency Preparedness Team continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19. As information develops, Claflin University’s Emergency Preparedness Team will keep the university informed. Timely updates will be sent by email, posted on social media, and sent through the emergency text messaging service (https://claflin.regroup.com/signup). You may also visit the University’s COVID-19 Resource Page (www.claflin.edu/covid19) for up-to-date information.