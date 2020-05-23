Claflin awarded Second Chance Pell Grant by DOE

Dr. Belinda Wheeler, associate professor of English at Claflin, is the grant's principal investigator.

"This grant is transformative for Claflin University, the local community and the state of South Carolina," Wheeler said. "During the roughly eight-month grant process, I collaborated with various important groups around the country, including correctional institutions, and Healthy Routines, a Columbia-based non-profit that offers non-degree programs in correctional facilities in South Carolina. Claflin's new program builds upon the growing number of organizations and programs in this critically important space including The Alliance for Higher Education in Prison, Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison, Alabama Arts and Prison Education Program, and Columbia University's Center for Justice. UNCF President Dr. Michael Lomax recently congratulated Dr. Warmack on Claflin's selection, so we also hope to work with UNCF on this initiative."

The program is the progeny of the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Program, an initiative that began in 2015. This year's Experimental Sites cohort will bring the total number of participating institutions to 130 colleges and universities in 42 states and Washington, D.C.