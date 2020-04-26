Claflin athletics working through coronavirus pandemic

The Lady Panthers softball team was picked to finish atop the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings after winning the Southern Division a season ago in the program's first year in the league. Claflin head coach Marty Kinard collected his 100th coaching win in early February, and the team was 2-0 in conference play when the season was cut short with a 9-11 official record.

"We reach out throughout the week to ensure that things are still going well for them (players)," Kinard said. "We also keep them up-to-date on any final dates with housing and registration.

"With our 2021 class, we continue to keep them informed on what we are doing, as well as continue to get updates on what they are doing. We get film from prospective student-athletes, which we evaluate to see if they are a good fit for our program both academically and athletically. Phone calls, texting and emailing have been our method of contact right now and, hopefully, once social distancing has come to an end, we will get out and see some softball."