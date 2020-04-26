Claflin athletics working through coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing has forced colleges and universities to go to a virtual environment this spring, and that includes Claflin University.
Outside of essential personnel, the university (including its athletics department) has moved to work from home. While working at home may only change slightly from an in-person environment for some departments, the change for athletics is a bit more drastic.
The success of athletics primarily depends on daily practice, competition and travel together, all involving coaches and staff interacting with student-athletes. But with a virtual environment, Claflin has had to adapt to the new norm for everyone involved.
Claflin staff and coaches have found various ways to stay engaged with student-athletes and supporters in the community. The athletics department has used social media and its website as its main avenues of communication.
One such campaign was a virtual student-athlete week (April 6-10). The week kicked off with the department honoring 117 student-athletes during National Student-Athlete Day on April 6. All student-athletes who achieved a 3.0 grade-point average or better were honored.
The department has since virtually spotlighted various senior members of the spring sports teams.
A challenging part of social distancing from the coaching standpoint is the inability to reach out to potential student-athletes in-person. The NCAA has extended its dead period (which limits coaches interactions with prospective student-athletes during the recruitment process).
The coaches also had to come up with a means of interaction with current student-athletes. This is especially challenging for the spring sports coaches who have seen their season come to an early end. Panther coaches, however, have managed to find proper ways to communicate with current and future Panthers.
"I engage with the current athletes by doing follow-up calling, through GroupMe, sending out mass texts on information that the athletics department wants them to know, such as scholarship information from the financial aid office," head cross country/track and field coach Garon Jackson said. "I call the recruits and do a follow-up on their eligibility center information, as well as seeing that they have applied to Claflin University and making sure they have their transcripts and test scores in the appropriate places."
The Claflin baseball team had collected all four wins in its 4-16 record this season at home on the diamond at Mirmow Field. Now, head coach James Randall is dealing with the abrupt end to the 2020 campaign, while planning for the future.
"I stay engaged with our current student-athletes through GroupMe, updating them on the number of deaths this virus has caused daily, to bring awareness of the importance of social distancing," Randall said. "Recruiting is challenging, and this is prime time for recruiting in the sport of baseball.
"So I've been making phone calls and reaching out to additional contacts, which helps."
The Lady Panthers softball team was picked to finish atop the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings after winning the Southern Division a season ago in the program's first year in the league. Claflin head coach Marty Kinard collected his 100th coaching win in early February, and the team was 2-0 in conference play when the season was cut short with a 9-11 official record.
"We reach out throughout the week to ensure that things are still going well for them (players)," Kinard said. "We also keep them up-to-date on any final dates with housing and registration.
"With our 2021 class, we continue to keep them informed on what we are doing, as well as continue to get updates on what they are doing. We get film from prospective student-athletes, which we evaluate to see if they are a good fit for our program both academically and athletically. Phone calls, texting and emailing have been our method of contact right now and, hopefully, once social distancing has come to an end, we will get out and see some softball."
Once the track and field, baseball and softball seasons were cut short by the sudden stoppage, the student-athletes had to find ways to pass the time, time that otherwise would have been taken up with practice and competition. The stoppage meant no in-person senior day, no chance for post-season championships or to earn a berth or place in the NCAA regionals or championships.
“Though my season has been cut short, I have still been making sure that I stay active almost daily,” senior sprinter/hurdler Faith McKie said. “I have also been using this time inside to take a much-needed mental break from my normally hectic schedule at school.
"Lastly, this has been a great time to bond with my immediate family (in Columbia) and revisit old pastimes, including cooking and practicing makeup.”
For now, the Claflin athletics department has implemented daily office hours (10 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.), a time when the community and program supporters can reach out to get their questions answered and find out what is going on with Panther athletics.
All staff members are available via e-mail throughout the day. In addition, the athletics website (athletics.claflin.edu) and social media outlets will continually be a source of information.
So how does an athletics department whose success depends on in-person interaction manage to stay engaged with its student-athletes and constituents when social distancing limits in-person contact? Several different ways.
“Working from home is not my choice, but due to circumstances, it has affected my autonomy and sense of control," said Marilynn Stacey-Suggs, associate athletics director/senior women's administrator. "The most fundamental changes have been these: While I was already working straight through the day, being at home means the work is always present, and I have had to force myself to walk away from it at a reasonable time of the evening.”
While working in-office during pre-COVID-19 times, students would visit various offices within the department daily — not just their coach — to ensure they were on track with their academics, health and well-being. That, of course, is not possible virtually.
“I miss the student-athlete contact and face time with them,” Stacey-Suggs said. “I was able to see faces that are being applauded or facing challenges or have questions, but with them having to tell me via technology it is rarely seamless.
"I have learned new technologies to help, such as FaceTime, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.”
The adjustments have been trying for everyone in the athletics department.
“Working from home has been challenging for me, but after three weeks, I have learned to adjust,” Priscilla Cramer, athletics program senior support technician, said. “It’s like training your mind to do something quickly that is different from your normal routine. I had to learn how to stay focused, because being at home can easily be distracting.
"But with the help of my husband, who calls me every day to ensure that I’m at my workstation, I’ve managed to adapt. Overall, I miss the social interaction with my co-workers, the students and staff, but coming to the office once or twice a week helps me to stay connected at my workplace.”
Due to students having to complete their semester online, academics is perhaps the section within the department that has been impacted the most.
“My day-to-day communication with the students has still been good, just missing the face-to-face interactions,” Akeem Boneparte, athletic academic advisor/academic student support counselor, said. “When it comes to academics, this has really been an eye-opener, having to make sure the students are utilizing all the help the campus has to offer for them and doing it virtually.”
Romanda Noble-Watson is sports information director at Claflin University.
