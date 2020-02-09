A reception at Claflin University on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Arthur Rose Museum will introduce faculty/artists participating in the annual Department of Art Faculty Exhibition.
The Department of Art will host the reception, which is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited. The reception was previously scheduled for Feb. 6, but was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The exhibition will feature more than 50 paintings, sculptures and other visual art pieces in the museum through Feb. 28. Cornelius Cakley, Rashid Glover, David Howell, Herman Keith Jr., Tabitha Ott, Ricardo Quinonez, Habibur Rahman, Mia Ulmer and Patro Ulmer are the contributing faculty/artists.
The Department of Art Faculty Lecture Series is also being held in conjunction with the exhibition. Presenters will discuss various works from their careers, current research, conceptual explorations, artistic and creative processes, and other topics. The schedule of remaining lectures is as follows:
• Ricardo Quinonez and David Howell: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2:30 -3:30 p.m.
• Cornelius Cakley: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m.
• Mia Ulmer: Thursday, Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m.
• Tabitha Ott: Monday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m.
Please contact Tabitha Ott at 803-535-5337 or tott@claflin.edu for more information on the Department of Art Faculty Exhibition and Lecture Series.
