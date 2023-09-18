For the 13th consecutive year, Claflin University is ranked among U.S. News and World Report’s Top 10 Best HBCUs.

In the 2024 poll, the university retained its No. 9 ranking from 2023.

Founded in 1869, Claflin is South Carolina’s oldest historically Black college/university and the first to admit all students regardless of ethnic origin, gender, race or religion.

“To be a U.S. News and World Report’s Top 10 HBCU for 13 consecutive years secures Claflin’s place as a North Star in the constellation of the nation’s leading HBCUs,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.

“Our rankings are a testament to the collective commitment of our world-class faculty, talented administrators and staff, and leal and loyal alumni. These rankings also reaffirm that Claflin provides an exemplary academic experience that elevates and transforms our high-achieving scholars into globally engaged visionary leaders.”

Claflin made a noticeable improvement in the top performers on social mobility category as it moved up to No. 9 after being ranked at No. 20 in 2023.

The social mobility category is a measurement for colleges and universities that enroll and graduate a significant number of students who receive Pell Grants.

Claflin was recently named a 2023 best college by Money.com. The website looked at 700 four-year colleges using data in three main categories: quality, affordability and student outcomes. Claflin's annual alumni giving percentage of more than 40 percent is the highest for all HBCUs.

The university has a retention rate of 80 percent.

Claflin's other accomplishments during the past year include:

• Received a reaffirmation of accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges following an evaluation of the university's on-campus and online academic programs.

• Ranked third on the U.S. News and World Report short list of top 10 HBCUs with the highest four-year graduation rates among first-time, full-time students who started in fall 2014.

• Launched online master of science degree in biotechnology to mitigate climate change.

• Launched online master of science in nursing program and celebrated the program’s inaugural graduates.

• Invested $670,000 to renovate and install more than 50 new ClearTouch interactive displays, and state-of-the-art cameras, microphones and speakers to expand teaching and learning technology throughout the campus.

• Claflin received more than $17.4 million to support the construction of a new Innovation Center for Biotechnology and Cybersecurity.

• The construction of the university's new student center is nearly complete, and the scheduled opening is later this fall. Features of the facility will include a movie theater, esports lounge, a food court and other amenities.