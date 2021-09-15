Claflin among top 10 HBCUs

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Claflin among the top 10 on its list of the nation’s “best historically Black colleges/universities” for the 11th consecutive year.

Claflin tied with Delaware State University for 10th place. Claflin is the only HBCU in South Carolina ranked in the top 10.

The publication ranked Claflin seventh in the “best regional college in the South” category. Institutions in this group focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

Claflin was third in the U.S. News ranking of the “top performers on social mobility for regional colleges in the South.”

Claflin is among the colleges that are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants, the university said in a release.

“These rankings reflect our ongoing commitment to academic excellence and student success. They also serve as a tribute to our outstanding faculty and staff which during the past year, redefined teaching and learning at Claflin during a global pandemic,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.

