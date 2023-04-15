Claflin University alumni, corporate partners and select students gathered for breakfast at the Orangeburg County Conference Center on Friday morning.

The breakfast was a part of an eventful weekend for the Claflin University International Alumni Association, which is meeting in Orangeburg.

Five undergraduate students were invited as panelists: sophomores Yayi Dia and Lazarus McCray, junior Danaezha Wade, and seniors Dejane Lawrence and Donnie Manuel.

During the panel, students discussed how the university helped them secure professional internship experiences and other opportunities.

One panelist, Yayi Dia, shared her experience as an intern on Capitol Hill. Dia interned for six months in Washington during the fall 2022 semester. Students also shared their experiences with Blue Cross Blue Shield and the United Negro College Fund.

The corporate breakfast was also a networking event, students said.

“It felt really good to interact with Claflin alums and hear their words of wisdom,” Dejane Lawrence said.

“Being a part of the student panel was a great way to share my experiences to those who came before me, and it was a great opportunity to market myself to the employers who were present,” Lazarus McCray said.

Right after the panel, McCray was offered a job with the Orangeburg County Development Commission. A representative from OCDC was in the audience and offered McCray a position as a photographer/videographer.

“Being offered the job on the spot was truly a blessing. That moment was something you’d see on TV or on social media,” McCray said.

Also in attendance were Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier and Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt.

Keitt cited working developments within Orangeburg county and encouraged students to return after graduating.

“There will be a new Claflin and City of Orangeburg by 2024 and 2025,” Keitt said.