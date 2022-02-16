Claflin 'all clear' after bomb threat

Claflin University has declared the campus all clear after a morning bomb threat.

In an email to all campus accounts, the university stated at 3 p.m.: "The search of all of our buildings is complete and we have been given the 'all clear.'

"The campus is currently closed for all activities. The Dining Hall is now open for all on-campus students to retrieve take out meals."

Claflin advised faculty, staff and students shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday that the university received a bomb threat.

The notification email stated: "All students, faculty, and staff are asked to immediately evacuate all academic and administrative buildings.

"On-campus residential students are asked to return to their respective residential halls:

"Immediately go to your room.

"Remain in your room with your doors locked until the 'all clear' has been given.

"Check your residence hall group chats for specific information from staff.

"Classes will be virtual for the remainder of the day.

"Staff will be in contact about meals.

"Non-residential students, faculty, and staff are asked to safely exit the campus right away. Staff are asked to work remotely from home.

"Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been notified and is currently on campus investigating this matter. Please stay tuned to the University’s Panther Alert system, email and social media accounts for up-to-date information."

As of midday, the university had not issued any further statement. DPS said all comment about the situation would come from Claflin.

