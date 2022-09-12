Claflin again ranked among top 10 HBCUS

Claflin University has been ranked No. 9 among the 2022-23 Best Historically Black Colleges/Universities by U.S. News & World Report.

Claflin has earned a spot in the U.S. News Top 10 Best HBCUs for 12 consecutive years. The university is ranked No. 1 in Annual Alumni Giving Percentage among HBCUs and No. 20 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility category among national liberal arts colleges/universities.

Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.

"We are tremendously pleased with our rise in the U.S. News % World Report's national ranking of the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said.

"We are also extremely elated that this prestigious publication has consistently acknowledged our numerous accomplishments and achievements. Our success is a testament to the collective contributions of university administrators, faculty and staff, students, leal and loyal alumni, and other supporters. Our ranking in the social-mobility category is confirmation that a Claflin degree transforms lives and expands career opportunities."

Claflin is among the colleges that are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of students awarded Pell Grants.

U.S. News and World Report publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with data and information on factors such as graduation rates, social mobility and graduate indebtedness.

"For nearly 40 years, the Best Colleges methodology has continuously evolved to reflect changes in the higher education landscape and the interests of prospective students," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News and World Report. "Guiding that evolution is U.S. News' mission of providing useful data and information to help with one of life's biggest decisions."

Prospective students can see how Claflin University compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com.