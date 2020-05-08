Claflin accepting Upward Bound applications

Upward Bound applications are still being accepted at Claflin University for summer 2020 and academic year 2020-2021.
Applications are available at the Upward Bound office or the Claflin University website (www.claflin.edu). For an application or assistance, call 803-535-5061 and 803-535-5056.
Applications can be dropped off at the office from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. or mailed to 887 Goff Avenue, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.