Civil rights museum goes virtual

“The introductory to the website is free, but the museum is requesting visitors to support the museum by paying a $20 access fee for an online virtual tour option. All donations for the virtual tour will go towards a guaranteed pass that may be used for a future onsite guided tour visit.”

The non-profit Cecil Williams Museum started with a soft opening several months ago but is still installing new exhibits with artifacts, documents and photographs. Over 4,000 visitors toured the museum since October 2019. However, during the first week of March, the museum experienced over 50 group cancellations that were to occur between March, April and May.

"Now is a difficult time for people to visit any museum because of COVID-19, but the Cecil Williams Museum will further step up its online service so that visitors at home and abroad are able, in the safety of their own homes, to experience the inspiration educational experience of

South Carolina civil rights history,” stated Williams. “Its only a matter of time,” he added; we’’ll all come through these unprecedented times.”