Civil Rights History and Research and UofSC Libraries acquiring civil rights collection

The Center for Civil Rights History and Research and University of South Carolina Libraries have announced that journalist and civil rights documentary film producer Steve Crump and his wife Cathy have agreed to donate their papers and films to the University as the Steve and Cathy Wilson Crump Collection.
The films, interview footage and documents included in this forthcoming collection span Mr. Crump’s more than 40-year career and cover pivotal moments and figures in African American and civil rights history, including Congressman John Lewis; the Orangeburg Massacre; school desegregation; Rock Hill’s sit-in demonstrators, the “Friendship Nine”; and Columbia’s Sarah Mae Flemming, who protested bus segregation 17 months before Rosa Parks.
In addition to his historical documentaries, the collection will also reflect Crump’s work covering international stories in Somalia and South Africa as well as the crucial news stories of our time, including the shooting at Mother Emanuel in Charleston, the removal of the Confederate flag at the South Carolina Statehouse, and the inauguration of President Barack Obama.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to archive the work of an acclaimed journalist like Mr. Crump in our Moving Image Research Collections and make it available to students, scholars and the next generation of journalists for decades to come,” UofSC Libraries Dean Tom McNally said. “The interviews and footage contained in this expansive collection are an invaluable resource for educators and scholars, especially historians of the Civil Rights Movement. This acquisition will allow us to include extraordinary footage from Mr. Crump’s documentaries on subjects like Rock Hill’s Friendship Nine, students who served 30-day sentences after sitting in at a local lunch counter in our Justice for All: South Carolina and the American Civil Rights Movement exhibit,” said Center for Civil Rights History and Research Director Dr. Bobby Donaldson.
They will be previewing some of the material for the public and hosting a virtual conversation between Crump and WIS Anchor Judi Gatson on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. in “Telling the Untold Stories: The Civil Rights Documentaries of Journalist Steve Crump.”
