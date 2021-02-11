Civil Rights History and Research and UofSC Libraries acquiring civil rights collection

The Center for Civil Rights History and Research and University of South Carolina Libraries have announced that journalist and civil rights documentary film producer Steve Crump and his wife Cathy have agreed to donate their papers and films to the University as the Steve and Cathy Wilson Crump Collection.

The films, interview footage and documents included in this forthcoming collection span Mr. Crump’s more than 40-year career and cover pivotal moments and figures in African American and civil rights history, including Congressman John Lewis; the Orangeburg Massacre; school desegregation; Rock Hill’s sit-in demonstrators, the “Friendship Nine”; and Columbia’s Sarah Mae Flemming, who protested bus segregation 17 months before Rosa Parks.

In addition to his historical documentaries, the collection will also reflect Crump’s work covering international stories in Somalia and South Africa as well as the crucial news stories of our time, including the shooting at Mother Emanuel in Charleston, the removal of the Confederate flag at the South Carolina Statehouse, and the inauguration of President Barack Obama.