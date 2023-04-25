The Civil Air Patrol will hold an open house celebration as it launches the newly chartered Orangeburg Composite Squadron from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be held at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport at 1811 Airport Road, Orangeburg.

Visitors can learn how they can become a proud volunteer member of the United States Total Force with the Civil Air Patrol through its three programs:

• Aerospace education

• Cadet programs

• Emergency services

For more information, contact Capt Donna Holman, deputy commander, at donna.holman@scwgcap.org or 803-383-6744.

The group is seeking cadets ages 12-17 and senior member volunteers who wish to serve their local communities, state and nation.