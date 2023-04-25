The Civil Air Patrol will hold an open house celebration as it launches the newly chartered Orangeburg Composite Squadron from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event will be held at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport at 1811 Airport Road, Orangeburg.
Visitors can learn how they can become a proud volunteer member of the United States Total Force with the Civil Air Patrol through its three programs:
• Aerospace education
• Cadet programs
• Emergency services
For more information, contact Capt Donna Holman, deputy commander, at donna.holman@scwgcap.org or 803-383-6744.
The group is seeking cadets ages 12-17 and senior member volunteers who wish to serve their local communities, state and nation.