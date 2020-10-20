City urges safe trick-or-treating; Orangeburg extends mask ordinance

Halloween has not been canceled, at least in the City of Orangeburg.

“We will observe Halloween in the City of Orangeburg,” Interim City Administrator John Singh said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We know we can’t stop Halloween, but we’re asking the citizens of Orangeburg to be smart and do it the right way,” he said.

Singh advised participants to follow a few guidelines.

“We are absolutely strongly recommending to everybody go only to places that you know. If people don’t have their lights on, please do not try to go to their houses. Practice social distancing, use PPE. Kids will have masks and masks,” Singh said.

Singh noted that the city will have its own Halloween-themed event.

“Our Parks and Rec Department will have a Trunk-or-Treat at the North Road Facility. We strongly encourage families to take part in that, which is a safe way to practice Halloween,” Singh said.

“Public Safety will be out, and they will assisting everybody to make sure they are safe,” Singh said.

The drive-thru event is being held on Oct. 26 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.