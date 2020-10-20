City urges safe trick-or-treating; Orangeburg extends mask ordinance

Halloween has not been canceled, at least in the City of Orangeburg.
“We will observe Halloween in the City of Orangeburg,” Interim City Administrator John Singh said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We know we can’t stop Halloween, but we’re asking the citizens of Orangeburg to be smart and do it the right way,” he said.
Singh advised participants to follow a few guidelines.
“We are absolutely strongly recommending to everybody go only to places that you know. If people don’t have their lights on, please do not try to go to their houses. Practice social distancing, use PPE. Kids will have masks and masks,” Singh said.
Singh noted that the city will have its own Halloween-themed event.
Support Local Journalism
“Our Parks and Rec Department will have a Trunk-or-Treat at the North Road Facility. We strongly encourage families to take part in that, which is a safe way to practice Halloween,” Singh said.
“Public Safety will be out, and they will assisting everybody to make sure they are safe,” Singh said.
The drive-thru event is being held on Oct. 26 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved an emergency ordinance extending the emergency ordinance requiring the use of face coverings and the Mayoral Proclamation declaring a State of Emergency. The ordinances will be extended 61 days starting Nov. 14. The ordinance enforcing a curfew will not be extended.
• Council approved a resolution ratifying the purchase of properties of KumKum Singh for $150,000 and $7,500. The properties are located at 1695 Russell St. and 109 Treadwell St. The properties are a part of the Railroad Corner Project.
• Council approved a motion to cancel the Nov. 3 City Council meeting due to the General Election.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.