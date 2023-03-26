The Orangeburg Municipal Airport's five-year capital improvement plan is targeting about $18.1 million in upgrades and improvements with the city being responsible for matching about $1.8 million.

WK Dickson consulting and engineering firm presented Orangeburg City Council an overview of the airport's five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting this past week.

The five-year plan (2023-28) includes the rehabilitation of the airport's main runway pavement, new runway lighting, upgrades of taxiways, a new terminal building, additional hangars and construction of an access road from the airport to the adjacent Orangeburg County Industrial Park.

WK Dickson engineering project manager Chris Birkmeyer said the airport is looking for Federal Aviation Administration funding for the rehabilitation of the main runway, which will cost about $5.2 million. The city would be responsible for about a $260,500 match.

"It is in need of what we believe will be a basic overlay," Birkmeyer said. "It gives us a chance to look at the runway itself to make sure it is up to current FAA standards and to get that maintenance done."

He said state funding a few years ago did surface treatment on the runway and helped preserve it for a few years, but it is in need of more work. He said the project will go out for design bid this summer with plans to begin construction work in 2024.

In January, WK Dickson submitted a grant application to the FAA for the improvement of the lighting system at the airport, which will cost about $1.5 million. The city would be responsible for a $75,300 match. The design/bid would begin this year and the construction would begin in 2024.

"It is time for your lights to be replaced," Birkmeyer said. "The lights will be LED fixtures."

Birkmeyer said the LED lights would save money for the city and will be more durable.

Another project scheduled for 2026 would be the construction of an access road from the airport to the adjacent industrial park. The $1.4 million project would be matched by the city with about $71,250.

Another project would be construction of a new terminal building in 2026-27. The total cost is estimated to be about $2.2 million, with the city match of $111,250.

The city set aside about $1 million in the fourth round of the capital project sales tax toward capital improvements and hangar construction at the airport. About $758,009 remains to be spent in CPST monies from the fourth round of the CPST. Expectations are Orangeburg County voters will approve a fifth round of the CPST when it comes before them in a November 2024 referendum.

The five-year plan includes the development of a box hangar in 2027 at a cost of $900,000.

WK Dickson Senior Airport Project Manager Joseph Barkevich said the airport is a "true asset" for the community and is an economic benefit for the area and that the capital improvement plan is geared toward making sure the airport remains viable.

"The good thing is that the FAA likes to provide you some really good funding for your airport for eligible projects," Barkevich said.

Barkevich explained about 90% of the funding is federal and about 5% is from the S.C. Aeronautics Commission for projects that are eligible for the FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP). This results in about a 5% city match.

"Most projects on the CIP for the Orangeburg Municipal Airport are eligible for this level (AIP) funding, however there are a few projects included in the list that may receive only SCAC funding or are expected to be funded only by the city," Barkevich said,

The federal contribution of the $18.1 million is about $15.2 million and the state share is $1.1 million, according to the capital improvement plan projects summary.

The city also receives about $150,000 in federal entitlements, federal apportionments annually, as well as state monies.

"You have been very successful receiving those," Barkevich said.

Councilman Jerry Hannah asked Barkevich to talk about the importance of the airport for the city.

"If you were to build your airport from scratch, it would probably cost you $50-60 million," Barkevich said. "You have this completely paid for and now you are actually in revenue generating."

Barkevich said there is a direct and indirect multiplier effect that "amounts to tens of millions of dollars to your community."

"That has been documented," he said.

Beyond the forward-looking plan, Orangeburg Department of Public Works Director Dean Felkel said the airport has been busy with a number of projects over the last year, including painting the beacon towers, upgrades to the airport terminal and a $1.3 million apron expansion.

In the past two years, the city has received a number of grants from the state and the FAA of about $1.2 million, Felkel said.

"There is a lot of activity going on out there," Felkel said. "Hopefully we will have a lot more bigger projects coming down."

Felkel said the airport is currently doing hangar inspections.

"That is something we have never done before," he said. "That is important to the city to make sure that we don't have liability issues.. It was an opportunity to put kind of a bird's eye, so to speak, on all our hangars."

The airport is also looking to standardize all lease agreements.

Maintenance issues at the airport such as new lighting and drainage improvements have been done as well.

In other business:

Council gave second reading to the annexation of property located at 3397 Broughton St. into the city.

A developer has expressed interest in building a restaurant at the location to the initial concerns of some of the neighboring property owners. No one spoke at the public hearing prior to the approval of annexation.

About three acres of the 14-acre property can be developed as the other portion is wetlands, according to city officials.

The property is owned by the city and was formerly a Department of Public Utilities substation. A gas main is also located on the property.

Councilman Richard Stroman initially made a motion to table annexing the property and said the city should focus on North Road property for annexation. The motion failed for the lack of a second.

The motion to annex was then approved, with Stroman opposing.

Council unanimously passed a resolution to adopt an amendment to the health insurance benefits for city employees effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The amendment will mean employees on the high-deductible plan will receive health saving account funds each pay period rather than quarterly. There are no dollar amount changes as part of the amendment.

Council gave unanimous second-reading approval to the transfer of property at Pinebrook Street to the Chestnut Ridge Homeowners Association Inc.

The .55-acre property, which is owned by the city, has become the entranceway to the 30- to 40-home Chestnut Ridge subdivision that’s being developed.

The property is near the intersection of Columbia Road and Chestnut Street.

Marc Wood of Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin said the city's total general operating revenue this fiscal year through February 28 was about $8 million, which is about 36% of the city's annual budget. He said ideally the city should have received about 42% of its revenues through the month of February.

Wood said compared to last year, the city is ahead in revenues. Last year, the city only received about 33% of its revenues through February.

Expenditures for the general fund were about $9.7 million or 45% of the annual budget through the end of February. The ideal should be around 42%. Compared to this time last year, the city spent about 51% of its budget, Wood said.

Council unanimously gave third and final reading to the annexation of Crepe Myrtle Village, located at 180 Magnolia St., into the city limits.

City officials say most of Crepe Myrtle Village is already in the city limits.

The annexation of the property will help to unify law enforcement and sanitation service response to the property.

Council received the proposed budget calendars for the city and the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

The city budget calendar will include a planning and goal-setting retreat on Tuesday, June 13, with city council, a budget workshop on Monday, July 10, first reading on Aug. 1, second reading Aug. 15 and third and final reading Sept. 5.

DPU's budget calendar will include a budget workshop with council on Thursday, June 29. The readings of the DPU budget will coincide with the readings for the city's budget.

Council went into closed session to discuss the performance evaluation of the municipal judge.