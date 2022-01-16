City to develop strategic plan; Orangeburg preparing for growth

The City of Orangeburg is beginning the process of creating a strategic plan to prepare for expected growth.

“We have a lot of projects in the pipeline,” City Administrator Sidney Evering told council members during a recent meeting. “I know the public is eager to see shovels in the ground and things starting to happen.”

“I assure you we are working earnestly to do this, but I think a strategic plan will be an essential part of bringing this to fruition,” Evering said.

Dr. Morris Blachman will serve as a consultant and facilitator for the planning process. Blachman has served as professor at the University of South Carolina's School of Medicine's Department of Continuous Professional Development and Strategic Affairs.

“You have tremendous opportunities in front of you, to be able to consider, sit down and think through how do you bring the resources you have in this community to bear in a way that you can focus and target them so that you have the greatest opportunity for success,” he said.

“This is really about strategic management,” Blachman continued.

Blachman said planning will not happen overnight.

“It is a process,” he said. “You want to make sure you really think it through.”

The process will include a Jan. 26 retreat for council where it will focus on a vision for Orangeburg and how to move forward. These discussions will be used to develop an operational plan that will focus on criteria to ensure there is accountability in the process.

Council members and staff will also be interviewed in the process.

The information gathered from these efforts will be used in formulating the strategic plan, which will also provide benchmarks that can be reviewed regularly, Blachman said.

A draft of the plan will be presented to council for review, with the final plan in place by early spring.

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said the plan is welcome.

“It is time that we move forward,” Keitt said. “It has been extremely too long for Orangeburg to be the way it is today.”

In other business:

• Riverbank Drive residents George and Merle Buck requested council address the vehicle accidents in front of their house.

“We have had eight wrecks that we can remember in our yard and each time they are getting worse and worse,” Merle Buck said. “It is such a dangerous curve. Something needs to be done or somebody is going to get killed.”

The couple say they will pursue the matter all the way to the S.C. Department of Transportation until it is corrected.

Interim Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Austin said in the short term, the city will place radar to measure vehicles’ speed at the curve and increase traffic enforcement. He said ODPS will also gather a historical record of the traffic accidents at the curve and is willing to present the information to the SCDOT when the Bucks present the matter.

• Council voted 5-1 to hire Michael Kozlarek of Greenville-based Kozlarek Law LLC to serve as the city's new attorney.

Councilman Jerry Hannah was opposed. Councilman Bernard Haire was not in attendance.

The vote was made after an hour closed session to conduct interviews and discuss compensation. Details of the contract are currently being negotiated.

Following the meeting, Evering said Kozlarek was chosen specifically for his “wealth of experience” specifically surrounding economic development.

Longtime city attorney James F. Walsh Jr. retired from the position Dec. 31. Council recognized Walsh's retirement during the meeting with a resolution. Walsh served the city for about 37 years.

Walsh will continue his private practice in the city.

Council members praised Walsh's service to the city, his legal acumen and his open-door policy for council.

• Council gave second reading to a change in the city's zoning ordinance regarding buffers between commercial and residential properties.

The change will allow different buffering types based on what the commercial property is used for, including a lower-intensity buffering option, such as vegetation and trees, and a more substantial buffering form, such as a wall or fencing.

Under the change, existing buffers will be grandfathered in unless there is over a 50% change to the existing buffer. The code would then be triggered.

• Council unanimously voted to cancel its regularly scheduled Feb. 1 meeting due to it being the Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Legislative Action Day.

• Council recognized creativity as the January Community of Character trait.

• Council went into closed session to conduct a performance evaluation of Municipal Judge Virgin Johnson and Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley. There was no discussion or vote taken on the matter in open session.

