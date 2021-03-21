City to CSX: Fix railroad crossing; Stonewall Jackson track ‘messing up people’s cars’

Orangeburg City Council has called on CSX Transportation to fix the railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.
“It’s been in disrepair for quite some time,” City Administrator Sidney Evering told city council on Tuesday.
“And I can tell you even my mother has said something about it, so I strongly encourage us to try to do something about it,” he said.
Council passed a resolution formally asking CSX President and Chief Executive Officer James Foote to expedite the repairs at the crossing, which is located between Glover Street and Folly Road.
If an answer is not received within 30 days, other steps will be taken to expedite the process, Evering said.
"If he doesn’t respond, then he would authorize the city attorney and myself to seek other measures to bring that repair about,” Evering said.
Those other measures would include contacting the Federal Railroad Administration and the S.C. Department of Transportation to seek assistance.
"Of course, legal measures may also be an option, but I hope nor do I expect that option would be necessary," Evering said.
The city has been in contact with the railroad company for over a year requesting the repairs.
CSX Transportation was scheduled to complete repairs on the crossing back in February 2020 but did not do so at the time. A number of crossings throughout The T&D Region were fixed then.
In October 2020, CSX officials said the crossing would be repaired by year's end.
On March 4, 2021, CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman said, “the crossing is scheduled to be worked this year, however, we are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”
Bowman said the delays have been due to the “availability of resources.”
“Like other transportation companies, in 2020 CSX faced challenges from both the rising number of COVID cases along with broader supply disruptions,” Bowman said.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilwoman Sandra Knotts said, “I’m hoping that this resolution strengthens our position enough so that they will actually do something other than say that they’re going to on their own time, or whatever.
“We may even have to contact our congressional delegation to assist us with this process if this does not move the situation forward."
Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt agreed.
“It is really, really bad,” she said. “It’s messing up people’s cars, and we just want to get our place looking, doing much better.”
Evering says he has been in touch with CSX officials by phone to see if there is a way for the railroad company to expedite the repair process. Evering said he even asked the company if a formal request to expedite the work needs to be submitted.
He was told by an official with the company that someone would follow up with him about the status of the crossing in short order.
The follow-up call did not satisfy him, so council decided to pass the resolution.
The S.C. Department of Transportation says the crossing is the responsibility of the CSX.
“SCDOT is aware of the condition of the railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Street between Glover Street and Folly Road," S.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson Brittany Harriot said. “Since CSX actually owns the right of way, SCDOT does not have the jurisdiction to dictate their repair schedule.”
“The department does request that the railroad notify our county maintenance office in advance of the making repairs to ensure proper lane closures and detours are in place,” Harriot continued. “The general public is advised to contact CSX directly for information on repairs at this railroad crossing.”
CSX Railroad has recently scheduled crossings for repair in the North area, including: