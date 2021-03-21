City to CSX: Fix railroad crossing; Stonewall Jackson track ‘messing up people’s cars’

CSX Transportation was scheduled to complete repairs on the crossing back in February 2020 but did not do so at the time. A number of crossings throughout The T&D Region were fixed then.

In October 2020, CSX officials said the crossing would be repaired by year's end.

On March 4, 2021, CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman said, “the crossing is scheduled to be worked this year, however, we are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

Bowman said the delays have been due to the “availability of resources.”

“Like other transportation companies, in 2020 CSX faced challenges from both the rising number of COVID cases along with broader supply disruptions,” Bowman said.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilwoman Sandra Knotts said, “I’m hoping that this resolution strengthens our position enough so that they will actually do something other than say that they’re going to on their own time, or whatever.

“We may even have to contact our congressional delegation to assist us with this process if this does not move the situation forward."

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt agreed.