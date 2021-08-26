City to buy Louis Building; Orangeburg seeks to redevelop the downtown property

The City of Orangeburg is in the process of purchasing a historic Middleton Street building with plans to redevelop the property.

The city took the first step toward purchasing 1192 Middleton Street on Tuesday when City Council gave officials the go-ahead to finalize the purchase.

The three-story property, also known as the Louis Building, will be purchased for $75,000. The property is owned by Orangeburg attorney Charles Hiram Williams II through the company Willcreek Enterprises, LLC.

"The plan is to have a developer come in and redevelop the building," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said. "We don't know what that would be, but we think it is a nice building and wanted site control over it."

Evering said the purchase is a part of the city's efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

The city has not set a date for the redevelopment.

The Louis Building is located at the corner of Middleton and Russell streets on the edge of Memorial Plaza. It has a cupola, or small dome.

Williams purchased the property in February 2015, according to Orangeburg County property records. The property was formerly owned by First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.