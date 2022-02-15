City seeking proposals for Railroad Corner; residential, retail mix planned

The City of Orangeburg announced Tuesday that it will soon accept proposals from firms that want to participate in a public-private partnership to redevelop Railroad Corner.

“We are very excited to move forward to the next phase of the Railroad Corner development,” Orangeburg Administrator Sidney Evering said in a release.

“We are very cognizant of the importance of this project, its historical significance, and the transformative impact it will have on Orangeburg and the surrounding community,” he said.

The city will be requesting proposals from qualified development teams for a mixed-use development of ground-floor retail, upper story residential units, unique public gathering spaces, and preservation of the historic State Theater for a potential Civil Rights Museum.

Other aspects of the redevelopment include streetscape improvements along Russell and Boulevard streets, enhanced safety measures for street/railroad crossing, and the potential for an elevated pedestrian walkway spanning Magnolia and Boulevard streets.

The redevelopment of the Railroad Corner is part of a broader effort by the city to revitalize the Russell Street commercial corridor.

For the past year, the city has engaged in significant pre-development feasibility analysis on the 1.5-acre site in partnership with the Development Finance Initiative, a program of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s School of Government.

This work has included a market analysis, a site assessment to determine a design program that could maximize development potential, and a financial feasibility study to ensure the project’s economic viability.

The city and DFI held a series of community engagement sessions, working with Orangeburg residents, downtown stakeholders, and Claflin University and South Carolina State University students to better understand communitywide public interests.

City of Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said he’s eager for everyone to see plans for the future project.

“This has certainly been a community effort,” Butler said. “We are excited to finally be able to show the residents of Orangeburg that these efforts are coming together and that we are moving forward. I, along with members of City Council, look forward to seeing the fruit of everyone’s hard work.”

Evering said the project would not be possible without the guidance and support of Orangeburg City Council, as well as collaborative efforts with federal and state representatives and officials, the county, Claflin, S.C. State and the public.

Also, “DFI have been great partners to work with every step of the way,” Evering said. “We look forward to continuing to work with them and subsequent developers who can help bring this project to fruition – it’s a project the Orangeburg community deserves.”

By the end of February, the city will release a formal solicitation for development partner proposals on the city’s website at www.orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner.

The solicitation will remain open for a period of 90 days, and the city hopes to select a private development partner by early summer 2022.

Interested development parties should contact Sidney Evering, sidney.evering@orangeburg.sc.us, with the City of Orangeburg, and Sonyia Turner, turner@sog.unc.edu (DFI Project Manager) for additional information.

Additional details regarding the Railroad Corner, the pre-development process and community engagement feedback can be found on the city’s website at www.orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner.

Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0