City seeking boardwalk grant Money sought for educational signs, call boxes

The City of Orangeburg is seeking a grant to enhance the Edisto Memorial Gardens boardwalk by adding educational signs.

The signs will provide visitors with information on the plants and wildlife that can be seen along the Edisto River, as well as more information on the river itself. Information would also be provided on the water wheel.

“It will not just be a walking boardwalk, but actually you will be able to learn some things about it and how valuable it is to the ecosystem,” Assistant City Administrator John Singh said.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday to apply for the $25,000 Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Economic Development grant. The grant would require a minimum 15 percent match, or at least $3,750.

The grant would also go toward the addition of emergency call boxes.

There is no guarantee that the city will receive a grant. The city has applied for the grant in the past and obtained one for the Market Pavilion on Russell Street.

Councilman Bernard Haire asked if the waterwheel on the Edisto River is in working order.

Singh said the wheel does stop working occasionally when debris enters into it, but the city will make sure it has a consistent program to ensure the wheel is properly functioning.

“The waterwheel is typically an attraction,” Singh said.