City requires masks again; Orangeburg admin.: ‘It is just meant to protect the public’

Orangeburg City Council approved an emergency ordinance on Tuesday mandating face coverings be worn at all retail establishments and restaurants within the city limits.

The mask ordinance also requires staff and employees of retail establishments and restaurants within the city to wear masks while working in areas open to the public.

Staff must also wear masks when interactions with other staff is likely and social distancing cannot be observed.

The ordinance also requires masks to be worn in large gatherings in the city such as festivals and parades for the next 60 days.

The mask ordinance takes effect immediately.

“The council is putting this in place because of the strong uptick in COVID cases,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “It is not meant to be punitive. It is just meant to protect the public.”

Individuals who violate the ordinance could face up to a $25 fine and owners of establishments could face a fine of up to $100.

