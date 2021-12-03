City ready to require buffering between properties

Any future property developments in the City of Orangeburg where commercial and residential properties abut will be required to put in place proper buffering mechanisms, according to a proposed amendment to the city's zoning ordinance.

Orangeburg's Planning Commission recently approved an update to the city's zoning ordinance on “Buffering, Screening, Landscaping, Common Open Space and Tree Protection."

The amendment was made in response to City Council's request regarding buffering between residential and commercial areas.

The ordinance will provide three buffering types based on the type of property usage.

The types include a lower intensity buffering form such as vegetation and trees and a more substantial buffering form such as a wall or fencing, Assistant City Administrator John Singh explained to commissioners during their Thursday meeting.

For example, a doctor's office may need a lower buffer type such as shrubbery, while a coffee shop drive-in would most likely need a more substantial buffer, Singh said.

The ordinance does address violations related to the failure to maintain the buffer. Violations would go through a building official and property maintenance code for enforcement.

"This gives us a very good way to help keep those areas where they will be maintained and allow that division between a residential and commercial area," Singh said.

Singh said existing buffers in place would be grandfathered in unless there is over a 50% change to the existing buffer. The code would then be triggered.

City Planner John Ford said basically anyone who comes into the city with a new building permit will have to be able to meet the buffer ordinance.

"If they are coming in to do anything in terms of a significant building permit then you would be able to review and say, "look you have not kept your buffers up,' " Ford said.

Ford said if someone does not agree with the ordinance there is an appeals process where the property owner would go to the city's zoning administrator and then, if not satisfied, the city's Board of Zoning Appeals.

"The intent is to make it an easy economic decision for the builder to go ahead and keep your buffers in place and working," Ford said.

Ford said the more intense levels of buffering -- such as a wall or fencing -- can often take up less space than a vegetative buffer and is easier to maintain.

"Even though it may be more expensive for the developer initially it is a long-term easy to manage and easy to operate alternative," Ford said.

Ford informed commissioners a zoning change does not trigger the requirement for a buffer to be built. He said when the property owners applies for a ground disturbance permit is when the buffer ordinance is triggered.

If a property usage is not specified, the ordinance would default to the maximum buffering required.

The new ordinance also provides more specificity in mentioning mobile/manufactured homes rather than just mobile homes, Singh said.

The matter will now go before City Council for final approval.

