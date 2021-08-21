City purchases pave way for Railroad Corner project; Orangeburg doesn’t own some parcels

One is about .11 acres of property owned by Myra Payne. The parcel address is 139 Boulevard Street.

The property was appraised at $30,540 in 2017. Its taxable value and assessed value for the same year was $1,830, according to county property records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, the property is occupied by Payne Bail Bonds and Fadez Barbershop.

Payne said the only thing she has heard about the Railroad Corner project is what she has read in the paper. Payne said she has heard conflicting reports.

She declined to comment on whether the city has approached her about buying the property, saying the matter is “personal.”

She also declined to be interviewed on the telephone and said she would call this reporter back when she is ready to talk in person.

Another property is owned by a Leslie Black from Buford, Georgia.

The property is .02 acres with a total appraised value of $6,206 in 2017. Its assessed value for the same year was $370.

Attempts to reach Black were unsuccessful.

Turner said the Railroad Corner project is viable with the property the city already owns.