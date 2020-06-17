City prohibits chokeholds; Orangeburg officers have ‘duty to intervene’

Adams said that while ODPS officers didn’t use chokeholds, the policy manual didn’t specifically address the use of chokeholds until the past week or two.

“Chokeholds are not tactics that are taught by the criminal justice academy,” Adams added.

The “duty to intervene” addition allows any officer – from the newest patrolman to the chief executive officer – to stop any officer who appears to be engaging in excessive force, Adams said.

Butler said that the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, “has recently reviewed and amended its use of force policy to ensure that it is compliant with all legal and accreditation standards of the nation.”

“The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA). All department policies and procedures are evaluated annually to ensure full compliance with all standards set forth for dual accreditation with these agencies,” Butler said.

Scores of law enforcement agencies throughout the country have been updating policies in recent weeks to ensure that chokeholds are specifically prohibited.

In addition, those agencies are also adding similar “duty to intervene” policies.

