City prohibits chokeholds; Orangeburg officers have ‘duty to intervene’

While Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers have never used chokeholds to restrain suspects, the department is now explicitly prohibiting the move, according to Director Mike Adams.
It’s also telling officers they have the “duty to intervene” if they see another officer using excessive force.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the department’s updated polices now include the phrases, “chokeholds and strangleholds are prohibited” and “excessive use of any type of force will not be tolerated.”
“We’re being proactive in keeping our citizens safe and in training law enforcement,” he added.
Butler, Adams, Orangeburg City Council members and City Administrator John Yow reviewed the department’s policies in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd was in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department at the time of his death on May 25. Floyd died while an officer appeared to hold his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
This month, the United States Council of Mayors, the official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more, recommended that police and public safety agencies review their use-of-force policies, Butler said.
Adams said that while ODPS officers didn’t use chokeholds, the policy manual didn’t specifically address the use of chokeholds until the past week or two.
“Chokeholds are not tactics that are taught by the criminal justice academy,” Adams added.
The “duty to intervene” addition allows any officer – from the newest patrolman to the chief executive officer – to stop any officer who appears to be engaging in excessive force, Adams said.
Butler said that the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, “has recently reviewed and amended its use of force policy to ensure that it is compliant with all legal and accreditation standards of the nation.”
“The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA). All department policies and procedures are evaluated annually to ensure full compliance with all standards set forth for dual accreditation with these agencies,” Butler said.
Scores of law enforcement agencies throughout the country have been updating policies in recent weeks to ensure that chokeholds are specifically prohibited.
In addition, those agencies are also adding similar “duty to intervene” policies.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.