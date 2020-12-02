 Skip to main content
City of Orangeburg's DPU: Pacts will help during disasters
City of Orangeburg

City of Orangeburg's DPU: Pacts will help during disasters

Department of Public Utilities logo

DPU logo 

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities natural gas division now has the ability to summon additional help in emergency situations.

City Council agreed Tuesday to allow the division to enter into two mutual aid agreements.

“Since natural gas is a highly regulated, dangerous utility if it’s not handled correctly, we want to be sure to have folks that can come in and help us immediately, should the need arise,” DPU Natural Gas Division Director Dave Dirgun said.

The DPU Natural Gas Division will now be able to join two mutual aid programs offered by its trade association.

The programs will allow the utility to receive aid from other utilities in the event of emergencies, such as natural disasters, which would decrease the downtime of service for customers.

“Carolinas Public Gas Association produced for their members a mutual aid program based on the South Carolina Association of Municipal Power Suppliers’ successful and popular mutual aid program,” Dirgun said.

“The American Public Gas Association recognized the value of the CPGA program and expanded the program to be inclusive of all gas systems, public systems, nationwide in 2019. There are no fees to join or maintain membership in these programs. Yet, we gain access to the collective help of thousands of qualified and skilled gas operators, should we need it, to protect the citizens of Orangeburg,” he said.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a 10-year lease of a lot at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport to Husqvarna. Husqvarna will be constructing a shop building on the lot. The annual lease payments will be $3,000.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance amending and restating the city’s business license ordinance. Interim City Administrator John Singh said the city is reworking the business license to get it more aligned with state laws in 2022.

• Council approved a motion hold council meetings at 6 p.m. Meetings will continue to be held virtually. Council members agreed that the change in time will give citizens a better opportunity to view council meetings and provide a better time for virtual appearances.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

