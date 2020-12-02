City of Orangeburg's DPU: Pacts will help during disasters

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities natural gas division now has the ability to summon additional help in emergency situations.

City Council agreed Tuesday to allow the division to enter into two mutual aid agreements.

“Since natural gas is a highly regulated, dangerous utility if it’s not handled correctly, we want to be sure to have folks that can come in and help us immediately, should the need arise,” DPU Natural Gas Division Director Dave Dirgun said.

The DPU Natural Gas Division will now be able to join two mutual aid programs offered by its trade association.

The programs will allow the utility to receive aid from other utilities in the event of emergencies, such as natural disasters, which would decrease the downtime of service for customers.

“Carolinas Public Gas Association produced for their members a mutual aid program based on the South Carolina Association of Municipal Power Suppliers’ successful and popular mutual aid program,” Dirgun said.