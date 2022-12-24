City of Orangeburg: Williams named Employee of the Year

The City of Orangeburg's director of human resources has been named the Dick Horne Foundation 2022 Employee of the Year.

Theresa Williams was surprised when she was honored with the award during an Orangeburg City Council meeting held earlier this month.

“I am extremely shocked,” Williams said. “I had no idea. The things that I do every day, I just do them from my heart because I enjoy what I do.

“I want to see our employees taken care of – I hope that just comes through.”

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering described Williams as “the cornerstone” of the city's foundation who is “so dedicated to the entire city.”

“She has become so integral to this organization,” Evering said. “She is a counselor. She is a person all employees go to for advice. She has texted me at 9 o'clock at night on a Sunday with ideas on how we can improve the city. She goes above and beyond each and every day. She is here early and leaves late,” he said.

“It is an honor for me to work with her,” Evering continued. “We are so very fortunate to have her.”

Williams was scheduled to be honored at the city's annual employee holiday luncheon, but was unable to attend the event.

Williams' husband, Whittaker, made a surprise appearance for the award presentation.

Evering said Williams actually wrote the description of the Employee of the Year.

“She thought she was writing it for somebody else,” Evering said. “That is an example of everything she does on a daily basis. The vast majority goes unseen and unacknowledged.

“If you were ever to take her away or the contributions she makes every day, the city would be worse off for it.”

Williams received a standing ovation from those in attendance for the honor.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler thanked Williams for her service.

“I appreciate all that you do,” Butler said.

Prior to joining the city, Williams was the director of career services at ITT Technical Institute; a human resources branch operations manager at the Adecco Group; and a national accounts sales manager and strategic accounts credit marketing manager at Equifax.

Williams has also served as a graduate teaching and research assistant at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock and an adjunct instructor at the ITT Technical Institute.

Williams graduated with her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina, and then received her master’s of business administration from ITT Technical Institute and Claflin University. She then went on to receive her master’s in education from Lesley University.

In other business:

• Council unanimously passed a resolution adopting health insurance benefits for employees effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Department of Public Utilities Administrative Director Josh Nexsen said there were no substantive changes in employee health insurance premiums for the coming year.

• Henry Dyson of New Perspectives Media asked the city help the radio station with funding.

Dyson noted the station will continue to provide listeners needed information about the city and city happenings going forward with hopes of expansion.

Butler asked Dyson to provide City Council with a budget of the radio station and how the station intends to serve the entire city and its residents. Butler also asked Dyson to provide a specific funding request amount. Butler said council will get back with Dyson.

• Council presented a proclamation to Orangeburg resident William Green in recognition of his service and contributions to the city.

Green was one of the founding members of the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association as well as the youngest and only African American on the organization. Green helped to bring the Downtown Farmers and Craft Market to the city and has often been on the front lines of advocating for the revitalization of downtown Orangeburg and the Railroad Corner.

He has also been an advocate for affordable housing, needed street repairs, and recreational and summer programs for local children.

“I vowed to always try to make Orangeburg a better place, to bring entertainment and bring up the educational level here and to do whatever I could do to make Orangeburg a better place for everybody,” Green said.

• Council unanimously voted to accept the recommendations made by the city's grievance committee involving a matter related to the city's Department of Public Safety. The decision was made following executive session.

The grievance matter was initially brought before the city's grievance committee Nov. 10.

City attorney Michael Kozlarek declined comment on the matter following the vote.

• Council introduced Tony Bowling as the city's new Chief Financial Officer. Bowling comes to the city from New Mexico.

• Council recognized caring as the community of character trait for the month of December. Residents of the city are encouraged to enact the character trait in their daily lives.

• Council also went into closed session to discuss the performance of Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley, and to receive legal advice regarding a claim related to the city's Department of Public Utilities Operations Center construction and a claim involving the town of Norway. There were no actions taken on these matters.