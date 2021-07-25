City of Orangeburg: Waymer announces run for mayor

“I want everyone to know that we can have a strong foundation in education, economics and community if we value each other and the process. Our educational systems in Orangeburg are top tier, they are essential for recruiting and preparing our future leaders. Under my leadership, we will work to retain those leaders here and provide them with the resources they need to reach financial, social and economic stability. My vision also includes working to make safety and growth, especially amongst young professionals and retirees, a top priority in our communities,” she said.