City of Orangeburg to hold meeting about flooding

The City of Orangeburg will hold a public information meeting on Tuesday, April 12, to discuss an upcoming stormwater drainage study.

The drop-in session will be held at the City Gym at 410 Broughton Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Staff will be available to answer questions and receive feedback.

Last year, the city received a $300,000 grant to study stormwater drainage.

The study will focus on reducing flood risks and environmental issues. It will aim to determine the cause of the flooding and the best way to improve the drainage system in the city.

Through the process, data will be gathered, and a review will be conducted of existing resources; data will be collected and analyzed; projects will be prioritized based on the impact of higher flood frequency events; and then a final report will be released which will include recommendations.

The study will focus on areas around Railroad Corner, Magnolia Street, John C. Calhoun Drive and the warehouse district of Broughton Street. The warehouse district is the far eastern portion of Broughton Street, closer to U.S. Highway 21.

The grant is from the S.C. Office of Resilience. It’s offered through the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation program and needs to be specifically used in areas classified as low- to moderate-income.

City Administrator Sidney Evering has said if an urgent mitigation need is identified that falls outside of a low- to moderate-income area, it would also be addressed.

The city has engaged Carolina T engineering firm to conduct the study.

