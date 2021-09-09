City of Orangeburg to get $6.3 million in COVID money

“There are some pretty big challenges ahead of us, but I believe working in partnership with you all – with Sidney, with the Department of Public Safety and very importantly with the residents throughout the city of Orangeburg, if we work together I really believe that we can shape important positive impacts for the City of Orangeburg for a new future,” Ray said.

Ray says the organization has met with public safety about its perspectives on community policing.

She said DPS has also agreed to join with Serve & Connect in its Greg's Groceries initiative, which provides boxes of non-perishable food to law enforcement so they can assist those in need.

Three events are planned: Sept. 24, Henley Street Park in the Sunnyside neighborhood; Oct. 1, St. Paul's United Methodist Church; and Nov. 20, a Thanksgiving event encouraging neighborhoods to come together.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Omari Fox, a 1991 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate and community artist and organizer, joined Ray in her presentation before council.

• Council voted to provide Orangeburg County with up to $260,000 for the development of an industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 26.