City of Orangeburg: Skate park designer picked; Platform Group designed park in Charleston

The City of Orangeburg has selected a Florida-based skate park design company to design the city’s own park.

The Platform Group has been named the designer for the $1.1 million skate park facility that will also include a pump track and food court.

The city reviewed about ten different design teams before settling on the Platform Group, according to Orangeburg Assistant City Administrator John Singh.

“This has been a very interesting experience for Mr. (Sidney) Evering and myself, but we truly enjoyed it,” Singh said.

The park is planned for the Andrew Dibble Park near the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

Singh said The Platform Group is familiar with South Carolina and is known nationally for its work. The company is led by Tito Porrata.

“He (Porrata) really puts a lot of effort into the communities that he comes into,” Singh said.

Singh said The Platform Group is responsible for the design of the skate park. A contractor to be hired to construct it.

The Platform Group also designed the Charleston skate park.

“They have done a lot of great projects,” Singh said.

The city has about $580,000 in capital project sales tax money that will go toward the project.

Another $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward the skate park and pump track, as well as plans to build pickle ball and volleyball courts.

A walking trail, fishing pier and dog park are also planned.

Grant money will also be sought by the city.

City officials say there are a number of skaters who have expressed a desire for a skate park.